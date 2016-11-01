Wisconsin-Stout student Hussain Alnadhi killed in late-night assault

Hussein Saaed Alnahdi was on the street near a Topper's Pizza in Menomonie, Wisconsin, when the 24-year-old was assaulted at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. He was rushed to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire for treatment, and died there early Monday afternoon.

No arrest was made, and Menomonie police say they're looking for a "white male, about six feet tall," according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Alnahdi, a junior at Stout, was studying business administration at the university, which dominates the small town of Menomonie: With roughly 10,000 students, UW-Stout accounts for almost two-thirds of the town's entire population.

The Wisconsin town would've been a dramatic change from Alnahdi's home town of Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, a spawling city in the Arabian kingdom's northern desert. In a statement, UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer said the school's "thoughts and prayers go out to Hussain's family in Buraydah... and his friends at UW-Stout."

Menomonie police are taking tips that might lead to Alnahdi's killer at 715-321-8511, or by texting "TIPDUNN," followed by the tip, to the phone number 274637.