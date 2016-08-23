Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Ken Burns documentaries are better at teaching history than teachers

Also, everybody agrees that college tuitions are too damn high, student loans out of control.

So, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recently proposed a solution.

“If you want to teach the Civil War across the country, are you better off having, I don’t know, tens of thousands of history teachers that kind of know the subject, or would you be better off popping in 14 hours of Ken Burns’ Civil War tape and then have those teachers proctor based on that excellent video production?”

Bam. Money saved.

Johnson is a rookie accountant-turned-congressman up for reelection this year. Last week, he interviewed with WisPolitics.com about how higher education got so expensive, and what could be done about it.

During that interview, he blamed the “higher education cartel” for standing in the way of technological reform of American education.

“We’ve got the internet – you have so much information available,” Johnson said. “Why do you have to keep paying different lecturers to teach the same course? You get one solid lecturer and put it up online and have everybody available to that knowledge for a whole lot cheaper? But that doesn’t play very well to tenured professors.”

Teachers were pretty quick to lambaste Johnson’s terminology, his intellect, and the legitimacy of his own college diploma. (He graduated from the University of Minnesota, by the way.)

“We know Ron Johnson graduated from college 40 years ago, but we assumed it was from a university here on planet Earth,” said Scot Ross of liberal advocacy organization One Wisconsin Now. “Not only does Ron Johnson oppose common sense measures like student loan refinancing that would immediately reduce costs for 515,000 hardworking Wisconsin borrowers, but he apparently thinks the solution to the nation’s higher education student debt crisis is getting rid of diplomas and watching more television.”

“To be fair to Sen. Johnson, a VCR is cheaper than the salary of an educated and trained professor.”

Ken Burns himself tweeted Tuesday that he does not have designs on displacing teachers and singlehandedly taking on the education of an entire nation’s history students.

So what is a “higher education cartel” exactly? We enjoyed the thought of armchair academics sporting horn-rimmed glasses and machine guns. However, Johnson’s office clarified Tuesday that it wasn’t a phrase that Johnson coined.

Instead, it refers to the Republican theory that federal student loan programs, colleges, and accreditation programs (the quality control of colleges, which separate for-profit rackets from the real deal) collude to keep tuition high and students in debt to the government.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R – Fla.) has brought it up in interviews in the past. Rubio was also infamously linked to for-profit Corinthian Colleges this election season, when he tried to go after the Donald over his Drumpf University.

Johnson spokesman, Pat McIlheran says the candidate was only trying impress upon voters how prospective students could gain access to better, cheaper college via things like mass open online courses.

“If you’ve got a fabulous lecture on any subject, you put on videotape,” McIlheran says. “Let other professors go off of that, expand on that, dramatically improve the quality of higher education while lowering the price. In other words, find people who are really good at teaching something or have taught it in a particularly good way and make that more widely available."

As for the Ken Burns remark, well that was “a rather clumsy example that he wound up transitioning into,” McIlheran says. “He’s not talking about popping in a video and replacing teachers.”