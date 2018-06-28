Consider the case of a Wisconsin man whose plot to creep on unsuspecting women led him to experience suffering deep in his soul. And in his foot.

This morality play comes via the Wisconsin State Journal, which informs readers of a 32-year-old Madison resident who turned himself in to police this week on the advice of his mentor, a clergyman.

The man confessed -- first to his pastor, and then to police -- that he'd wanted to film "upskirt" videos of women in that area, and purchased a "shoe camera" to begin this lascivious deed.

God had another plan. As the man tried practicing with the device in his own home, "the camera battery exploded prior to obtaining any video," Madison Police Chief Mike Koval wrote in his regular crime blotter.

The foiled creep was treated for "minor burns" suffered as a result of this fateful incident, which he then disclosed to his clergyman, who told him to turn himself in. Cops "counseled" the man and let him go, citing the man's having not even recorded a single upskirt video.

The Journal observes there is a Wisconsin law against "knowingly" installing a device "to intentionally view, broadcast, or record a body part of an individual that is not otherwise visible, without that individual's consent."

Minnesota recently outlawed the dissemination of revenge porn, which has already resulted in prosecutions, and our state privacy law prohibits using a "device for observing, photographing, recording...the clothing covering the immediate area of the intimate parts," provided the person creeping has "intent to intrude" on the other's privacy. (Isn't that the whole point?)

So, even putting this camera into your shoe would be illegal here, even if you never manage to get out your front door.

It is probably illegal to sell a device that ostensibly helps a creep make upskirt videos but that will, instead, leave him with a burned foot and pangs of guilt. But we bet people would contribute to your legal defense fund.