Their votes did not count, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t important.

Amy Anderson, who took over the Kids Voting program in 2015, has been working with schools to make the youth electoral process as similar as possible to the real thing. Students attend “polling places” set up in their school buildings and sign in to get their ballots.

The hope, Anderson says, is that these kids will remember this procedure when they’re older.

“One of the things we know is that adults often don’t vote because they’re intimidated by the process,” she says. “They don’t want to look stupid.”

She wants to make political engagement normal for kids as early as possible, which means dutifully tallying the opinions of thousands of kindergarteners on who should be state auditor. But over the years, this position has also given her an interesting insight into the political views of the next generation. Certain trends emerge -- and they aren’t the ones you might think.

“People have asked me, ‘Why do you even do this? They’re just going to vote how their parents vote,’” Anderson says. In fact, over and over, they don’t. The standout year for her was 2016, when the nation, including 45 percent of adult Minnesotans, elected Donald Trump as president.

That’s when the kids swung hard for Hillary Clinton. She got 62 percent of the youth vote.

It may come as a surprise to some: That same year, the Secretary of State’s mock election held across 213 high schools had Trump narrowly beating Clinton. But Anderson says that’s just it; The younger the kids, the more Democratic they are -- even if they have conservative parents. This year, the kids of District 8 chose Democrat Joe Radinovich over their parents’ pick, Republican Pete Stauber.

“I have no idea why,” she says. “You’d think whatever they’re hearing at home would affect that.”

The one thing that continues to be a challenge year after year is trying to teach young kids a somewhat sanitized version of current events: politics without the anger, the accusations, the alleged violence against candidates, reporters, and constituents. Plus the name-calling -- the racism, the sexism, the homophobia and transphobia.

Politics in 2018 is a deeply personal thing, full of hurt and resentment, and some teachers regularly refuse to bring that into their classrooms. Much to Anderson’s dismay.

“We need to help [kids] rise above that,” she says. Her organization never tells kids how they should vote -- only that they should pick candidates based on what they believe, and what aligns best with their values. In a way, the Kids Voting elections are politics in their purest form: stripped of meanness and unnecessary rhetoric.

That, she says, is a lesson in and of itself.

Here are the youth votes from the 2018 midterms as of Wednesday evening:

U.S. Senator

Jim Newberger: 6,111

Amy Klobuchar: 13,319

Dennis Schuller: 3,498

Paula M. Overby: 2,408

U.S. Senator (Special Election

Karin Housley: 7,867

Tina Smith: 11,597

Sarah Wellington: 3,404

Jerry Trooien: 2,339

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Jeff Johnson and Donna Bergstrom: 8,290

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan: 14,995

Chris Wright and Judith Schwartzbacker: 3,293

Josh Welter and Mary O’Connor: 2,188

State Auditor

Pam Myhra: 5,257

Julie Blaha: 9,026

Michael Ford: 5,890

Chris Dock: 2,371

Secretary of State

John Howe: 6,341

Steve Simon: 11,468

William Denney: 5,480

Attorney General:

Doug Wardlow: 6,238

Keith Ellison: 11,311

Noah Johnson: 3,151