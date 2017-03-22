Then March roared in like a reality-checking lion. Bruce Boudreau's squad skated into Tuesday's contest on a five-game losing skid and with 2-8 overall record for the month. Then the visiting San Jose Sharks let their guard for all of 15 seconds, allowing the Wild to taste victory for the first time since March 10.

Those second-period snipes came courtesy of Martin Hanzal and Charlie Coyle, giving the Wild a 3-0 lead. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk would surrender two goals late in the second, but Minnesota emerged with a 3-2 victory.

At 44-22 on the year, the Wild sit just below the arch-rival Chicago Blackhawks (47-20) in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota faces off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

Check out the flurry of offensive from last night: