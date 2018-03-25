In fact, someone should pass some sort of rule. From this day forward, all Minnesota high school championship games must be decided by a loose ball, a mad dash upcourt with less than five seconds left, and a pass gently lofted toward the rim with the state title on the line.

It's just better this way, OK? Don't take our word for it. Ask anyone who saw Cretin-Derham Hall steal this one from Apple Valley High School last night.

Cretin-Derham Hall tops Apple Valley on an alley-oop with half a second left pic.twitter.com/Q0my5EfqpT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 25, 2018

That's Cretin's Daniel Oturu on the '-oop' end, catching and slamming a pass from teammate Ryan Larson. As coach Jerry Kline told the Star Tribune after the game, the play was designed to give Larson the option of taking a layup, a jump shot, or tossing the ball up to Oturu -- who, for his part, says he'd told Larson not to hesitate to take the shot himself.

"It was a really unselfish play," Oturu says.

Unselfish and totally awesome.

Oturu finished with 17 points (5-of-10 shooting, 7-of-9 from the free throw line) and six blocks. Next year, the 6-10 local will be fighting for time on the court as a freshman at the University of Minnesota.

The play overcame a huge night from Apple Valley's Tre Jones, younger brother to Tyus, the local-boy-made-local-basketball-man for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tre Jones (who will follow in Tyus' footsteps at Duke next year) poured in 35 points, hit on six of his nine 3-point attempts, and one of those three misses was this 60-plus-foot prayer at the final buzzer.

Apple Valley did get a final inbounds with 0.5 secs left, Tre Jones missed from 3/4 court pic.twitter.com/d6RBpKy1Jc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 25, 2018

It's a tough break for Jones. Obviously, no one expects one of those to go down. Then again, you don't expect a game-winning alley-oop -- sorry, excuse us, state championship-winning alley-oop. Man. That's just about the coolest phrase of all time.