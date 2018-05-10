Why support the Teamsters' boycott when they didn't support us?

The Teamsters worked with liquor lobbyists for decades to undermine consumers and oppose Sunday sales in Minnesota, taprooms and Sunday growler sales.

Blocking consumers who advocate for additional market choices for decades, and then asking the very same consumers to support your boycott, is the pinnacle of hypocrisy. The only thing more hypocritical is that the Teamsters are now asking local brewers to apply pressure to J.J. Taylor on their behalf, again after they actively worked against allowing taprooms and growler sales for the very same brewers.

As a consumer, I see no reason why I should support the Teamsters. Instead, I’ll go out of my way to support my local brewery by purchasing some Summit, since they are the ones who will be negatively impacted through no fault of their own.