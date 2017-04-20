Why pave the River Bottoms when we're cutting so much elsewhere?
Reader Alli Driessen responds to To pave or not to pave? That is the question for the Minnesota River Bottoms trail:
This is a disappointing use of taxpayer dollars, particularly at a time when the DNR and other public service improvement programs and organizations are experiencing damaging budget cuts.
This money could be better used to maintain and improve existing trails and parks.
Lenczewski has been dishonest throughout the entire process about actual costs. Who knows how much this will end up costing taxpayers in the long run?
