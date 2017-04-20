City Pages

Why pave the River Bottoms when we're cutting so much elsewhere?

Thursday, April 20, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
The paving is expected to cost $10 million or more, and 5,000 people have signed a petition to keep the trail natural.

Reader Alli Driessen responds to To pave or not to pave? That is the question for the Minnesota River Bottoms trail:

This is a disappointing use of taxpayer dollars, particularly at a time when the DNR and other public service improvement programs and organizations are experiencing damaging budget cuts.

This money could be better used to maintain and improve existing trails and parks.

Lenczewski has been dishonest throughout the entire process about actual costs. Who knows how much this will end up costing taxpayers in the long run? 

 

