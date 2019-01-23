Maybe if you were also a healthy giant, like Blake Griffin, or a trained and successful fighter. Maybe Or, like, Everson Griffen or some shit.

Still! Dieng's height (6-11), reach, body build, and mentality -- a fierce rim defender with good timing, quick hands, and one who knows how and when to dig an elbow -- that should discourage you from starting any trouble.

Please tell that to the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who last night picked a mini-fight with Dieng. No one was hurt, and in the end both men were thrown out of the game. Dieng felt his ejection was in error, and blamed Booker for this injustice.

He then challenged to meet Booker in the tunnel of the Phoenix arena. At that point Dieng literally turned and ran out the tunnel in hopes of meeting Booker on the other side. Booker pretended he wanted this to happen.

Let's assume security intervened before anything went down... and let us also assume Devin Booker was really, really happy they did.

Don't fight Gorgui Dieng. For the most part he seems like a nice guy. Until you hit him in the face and get him thrown out of a basketball game. Then? Then there could be some real trouble.

There was plenty of that for the Suns anyway last night: Minnesota won 118-91, a significant improvement from their 116-114 margin over the Suns in Minneapolis a couple nights earlier. At 23-24, Minnesota's a couple games out of the playoff hunt... and you know damn well its players like knowing they've got a tough guy like Gorgui Dieng in the back pocket in case anything gets hairy down the stretch.