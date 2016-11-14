Why it's good to protest the uglier impulses of Donald Trump

I highly doubt these protests could end in deposing Trump and Pence, but I think they will serve to help them know where they and their beliefs stand in the eyes of the public. My hope is that protesting like this will show the worst elements of Trump's political faction that his most dangerous ideas aren't sought after by the American people.

I do believe many of Trump's supporters only went to him out of fear or disdain for Clinton and her corporate-friendly, Washington insider background, to be fair. Even with them in mind, he won by the skin of his teeth based on an electoral vote.

While I think it's reductionist and dismissive to say every Trump supporter wanted racism, it would be grossly inaccurate to say that the most bigoted groups in our country don't see his election as a win. Which is why I think people speaking up as loudly as they can, as soon as they can, is good.