Why is it so hard to understand white privilege?

Thursday, November 9, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
It doesn't mean white people never struggled. It just means that some people may have started the race a few steps behind everyone else. Shako Liu

Reader Samantha Jones responds to New Brighton Council Meeting turns into white privilege catfight:

White privilege doesn't mean that you didn't have hardships. It means that you've had different hardships than a person of color.

Things you don't even think about, things that have been easy for you are things that people of color may have struggled more with.

I don't get what is so difficult about admitting that white privilege does exist. It doesn't take away from your struggle or your existence to admit that another person may have had a different set of struggles than your own or -- gasp -- more struggles than you! 

 

