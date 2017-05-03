Why do we keep killing the character of Uptown?

I don't really care how people spend their money, but as someone who worked in one of the "luxury" apartments, there was a very high vacancy rate in the Uptown condos and apartments.

Rather than tearing down old buildings and putting small businesses out of business, we should focus on putting more into the buildings we already have.

I live in Uptown and I love Uptown. I would just like to see more things put in that aren't high end clothing stores or luxury condos. I know I'm not alone.

They already tore down Cheapo, I've heard talk of gutting and renovating the Suburban Theater, and now this.

I just want Uptown to maintain a little character and not just cater to the temporary residents who will inevitably move to the next trendy part of town when they get bored with this neighborhood.