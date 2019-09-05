Why do people keep throwing underwear on a roof at the Minnesota State Fair?

Guests pack into candy-colored ski lift chairs and float into the air, where they can take in an aerial view of the grounds. They can see the overgrown ribbons of the Giant Slide, the lights of the Ferris wheel, the crowds teeming like ants below.

And then they fly over a building near the RV exhibits, where another landmark of sorts awaits. On a roof just a few yards beneath, an abundance of trash, change, discarded shirts, midway prizes, and the occasional bra lay stranded -- abandoned by other riders and left to bake in the sun. It gets this way year after year: same roof, different trash.

One unfortunate rooftop underneath the Sky Glider becomes a receptacle for garbage, spare change, and strangers' underwear every year. Reddit

Which begs the question… why?

“I’m not sure what the origin was,” fair spokesperson Danielle Dullinger says. It’s been this way as long as she or anyone else can remember. Unfortunately, the building in question is actually an agricultural exhibit for children, which makes the whole thing a little awkward.

“They ride little tractors and learn about crops,” Dullinger says. Meanwhile, “crazy underwear” and “very large bras” flutter down from the sky.

This is not “encouraged,” Dullinger says, but staff are resigned about the whole thing. They know they can’t exactly stop people from doing this, even though cleaning it up is one of the weirder things they have to do the day after the fair closes. One eventful year, a Sky Glider passenger accidentally lost a prosthetic leg on the roof, which was successfully returned to its owner.

Other found objects, according to the Pioneer Press, include kazoos, a toilet plunger, and “enough bras and panties to outfit a trousseau.”

“Fair officials assume that the underwear dropped on the building are extras,” the Press says.

We hope so.

