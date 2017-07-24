Why aren't animal rights activists throwing blood on bikers?

Cattle are raised for their meat for human consumption, with their hides being an important byproduct also worn by humans. Cattle byproducts are also used to make pet food.

Mink are raised for their hides to be worn by humans, with mink oil being an important byproduct also used by humans. Mink meat is also a byproduct used to make pet food. Mink manure is a source of fertilizer for organic farmers.

Logistically, I see little difference. I know in the past animal-rights activists have been known to throw buckets of blood on rich old ladies wearing fur coats. Why, then, do they not throw buckets of blood on bikers wearing leather cuts?