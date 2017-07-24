Why aren't animal rights activists throwing blood on bikers?
Reader Chris Jackson responds to Activists suspected in massive mink release only sentenced them to death:
Cattle are raised for their meat for human consumption, with their hides being an important byproduct also worn by humans. Cattle byproducts are also used to make pet food.
Mink are raised for their hides to be worn by humans, with mink oil being an important byproduct also used by humans. Mink meat is also a byproduct used to make pet food. Mink manure is a source of fertilizer for organic farmers.
Logistically, I see little difference. I know in the past animal-rights activists have been known to throw buckets of blood on rich old ladies wearing fur coats. Why, then, do they not throw buckets of blood on bikers wearing leather cuts?
Comments
Related
- Bethany Beilby's Luv Me Again Animal Rescue looked suspiciously like a dog flipping business
- Alleged dog killer Libby Osterbauer ordered to pay animal control $80,000
- Garden Bros. Circus sells tickets for Minneapolis shows, without animal permits
- Minneapolis will euthanize 'dangerous' dog, despite offer from animal sanctuary
More from News
Sponsor Content