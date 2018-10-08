She may not have seen the woman in the front seat yelling something at a person in the back, or the passenger -- it looked like a teenage girl -- opening the door and placing something dark and wiggly on the curb.

She wouldn’t have seen the SUV rumble away, or the little black shape try -- and fail -- to chase it down.

Siemon hurried downstairs and found the creature who had apparently been abandoned on her street: a little black pug. He looked a bit on the senior side -- probably 9 or so years old, she’s guessing -- but he seemed otherwise healthy, and in good shape. He also seemed scared.

Siemon couldn’t wrap her head around it. Who would leave an adorable old pug on the curb? Why dump him on the street -- where she says a puppy was struck by a car and killed about three years ago -- when they could have let animal control or the Humane Society take care of him?

“I just don’t get it,” she says.

She took him inside.

The pug turned out to be just as friendly and well-trained as a wrinkled old pug could be. He was a little skittish around Siemon’s two big dogs, but he got along great with her friend’s terrier, and he’s quick to flash a doofy, I-don’t-know-what’s-happening-but-I’m-having-fun smile.

Unfortunately, she had no leads on his origins. There was no way to know if the people in the tan SUV were his owners, and if not, to whom he belonged. He had no collar, no microchip, no form of doggie ID to speak of.

Siemon put out word about her new friend on Nextdoor, Craigslist, and Lost Dogs Minnesota. She checked in with the VCA Animal Hospital and the local animal control center. She got plenty of comments from people who said they’d be happy to give a certain roly-poly, cinnabun-tailed good boy a new home. None from people who owned him in the first place.

Now the pug is living with a good Samaritan in St. Paul, who will hold onto him until someone can credibly lay claim to him. Siemon says anyone who thinks the wayward pug might be theirs can follow up on her various lost dog posts.

“I’m glad I found him when I did,” she says. A good dog is a terrible thing to lose.