Who's Candace Owens, Kanye's favorite 'free thinker'? And why's she coming to Minneapolis?

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 by Jay Boller in News
Candace, left, and Kanye Wikipedia Commons; Associated Press

We're learning so much as Kanye West's mental breakdown and/or right-wing awakening and/or performance art and/or PR genius continues to steamroll the pop culture conversation. 

We're learning Yeezy believes African slaves chose servitude; we're learning he proudly owns an autographed MAGA hat; we're learning he might put a photo of Jan Adams -- the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother shortly before her death -- on his next album cover. 

We're also learning about Candace Owens, the conservative commentator who just announced a speaking engagement set for May 8 at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center. The $30 "lunch forum event" is titled "Why I Took the Red Pill: My Journey to Conservatism"; its flyer is emblazoned with Kanye's recent tweet/plug:

Then there's this one from Monday, featuring an image that makes Glenn Beck's paranoid blackboard jottings look downright artful:

So who the hell is Candace Owens?

Owens is a twentysomething blogger and YouTuber who serves as communications director for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that eloquently punctuates its messaging with #BigGovSucks. She runs the YouTube channel Red Pill Black, and she's often compared another politically outrageous millennial shit-starter, Tomi Lahren. Along with Dilbert creator Scott Adams and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, Owens is part of Kanye's inner circle of right-wing "free thinkers."

Among Owens' beliefs: President Donald Trump is the "savior" of the free world, Black Lives Matters protestors are "spoiled toddlers," the black community fell into a deep coma induced by "liberal lies," and the Women's March is a "joke."  

In desperate need of more bad takes and can't wait until May 8? Owens and West will appear at 1:30 p.m. today on Info Wars, the conspiratorial freak fest/supplement home shopping network hosted by croak-shouting troll Alex Jones.

... Or will she? Nothing makes sense anymore. 

