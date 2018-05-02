We're learning Yeezy believes African slaves chose servitude; we're learning he proudly owns an autographed MAGA hat; we're learning he might put a photo of Jan Adams -- the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother shortly before her death -- on his next album cover.

We're also learning about Candace Owens, the conservative commentator who just announced a speaking engagement set for May 8 at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center. The $30 "lunch forum event" is titled "Why I Took the Red Pill: My Journey to Conservatism"; its flyer is emblazoned with Kanye's recent tweet/plug:

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Then there's this one from Monday, featuring an image that makes Glenn Beck's paranoid blackboard jottings look downright artful:

Candace Owens wrote this at the Office yesterday pic.twitter.com/3utFm74k75 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

So who the hell is Candace Owens?

Owens is a twentysomething blogger and YouTuber who serves as communications director for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that eloquently punctuates its messaging with #BigGovSucks. She runs the YouTube channel Red Pill Black, and she's often compared another politically outrageous millennial shit-starter, Tomi Lahren. Along with Dilbert creator Scott Adams and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, Owens is part of Kanye's inner circle of right-wing "free thinkers."

Among Owens' beliefs: President Donald Trump is the "savior" of the free world, Black Lives Matters protestors are "spoiled toddlers," the black community fell into a deep coma induced by "liberal lies," and the Women's March is a "joke."

In desperate need of more bad takes and can't wait until May 8? Owens and West will appear at 1:30 p.m. today on Info Wars, the conspiratorial freak fest/supplement home shopping network hosted by croak-shouting troll Alex Jones.

Tune in to today's broadcast for an Infowars exclusive featuring @KanyeWest & @RealCandaceO‼️



➡️ Watch the free video streams at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED https://t.co/fkXRvp2HEg — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 2, 2018

... Or will she? Nothing makes sense anymore.