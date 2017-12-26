White supremacists create shrine to Justine Damond

But the Justine Damond case is different. Namely: The victim was a 40-year-old white Minneapolitan shot after calling 911 about a possible assault in her alley. And the perpetrator, officer Mohamed Noor, is a Somali immigrant, a detail surely reeking of nefarious motive.

Though the shooting occurred in July, a decision has yet to be made on whether to prosecute Noor. There’s ample reason for the delay: Two of the three witnesses won’t talk. Though Noor’s partner Matthew Harrity has been interviewed by detectives, Damond can’t speak from the grave, and Noor refuses to answer questions.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was caught on tape two weeks ago blaming Bureau of Criminal Apprehension detectives for the delay. “And let me just say, it's not my fault,” Freeman told activists who questioned him about the case. “So, if it isn't my fault, who didn't do their jobs? It's called investigators. They don't work for me. And they haven't done their job."

Freeman later backpedaled. But that hasn’t stopped people both left and right from wondering what’s happening with the case.

That includes the sensitive metrosexuals of Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group that celebrates people of European origin, while being assured that everyone else pretty much sucks.

On Friday, they created a shrine to Damond outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th Precinct, replete with candles and two dozen roses, to protest “her Somali-born killer – whom a judge recently decided not to charge.”

For great patriots, they apparently suffer from a shortage of supremeness when it comes to understanding the U.S. judicial system. Since the prosecutor hasn’t decided on what to do with the case, it has yet to be presented to a judge. Which meant that Identity Evropa had to backpedal too, clarifying that whole judge thing on Twitter.

Either way, the shrine was trashed within a day, reportedly by Antifa. People just don’t respect white supremacist shrines like they used to.