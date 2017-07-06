Which Minnesota counties have the longest commutes to work?

Perhaps you're familiar.

In reality, they don't have it so bad. In terms of average time it takes a Minnesotan to get too and from work, the counties of Hennepin (home of Minneapolis) and Ramsey (St. Paul) aren't the worst in the state. In fact, they're right about average.

As of 2015, drivers living in Hennepin and Ramsey average around 23 minutes to get to work, and 23 more to get home, according to a recent county-level project from the map-and-math whizzes at Data Overflow.

That puts them more or less in line with Minnesota's statewide average of 23.4 minutes, as calculated by Data Overflow in mid-June.

The 46-minute roundtrip is a breeze compared to the week-daily hauls some Minnesotans are facing. As might be expected, the people who've got it worst are the ones who start their day with a short drive into the metro... where then, at last, they can start waiting in traffic.

That means the Twin Cities exurbs, where the average worker from four counties is spending more than an hour a day commuting. Isanti County (34.1 minutes, one way) has it the worst, followed by Chisago County (32.6 minutes), Sherburne County (32.3 minutes), Wright County (30.4), and Pine County (30.1).

Most of the state's counties fall somewhere along a range of 17 to 25 minutes getting to work, with a few extreme exceptions: Employees in far northern Koochiching County (14.9 minutes one way) and southern Brown County (14.3) are to and from work in less than a half-hour.

And with their tiny commutes of 12.7 minutes, the folks in Stevens County (total population about 9,700 most of it located in the college town of Morris) ought to consider leaving a little earlier and just walking.

