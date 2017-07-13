Where to skate in the Twin Cities: Parks, warehouses, and street options [MAP]

MINNEAPOLIS

1. Armatage Park

Small neighborhood skate park. 57th St. and Penn Ave. S.

2. Boittineau Field Park

Northeast neighborhood park. 2000 2nd St. NE.

3. Brackett Recreation Center

Mini-park serving the Seward and Longfellow area. 2728 39th Ave. S.

4. Creekview Recreation Center

Southwest-area mini-park. 5001 Humboldt Ave. N.

5. Elliot Park

Small park in the shadows of downtown. 1000 E. 14th St.

6. Familia Headquarters Indoor Skatepark & Shop

Skate indoors at Familia's warehouse and shop. This is a great options during the winter months. 835 E. Hennepin Ave.

7. Government Center

Skaters practice outside. 300 S. 6th St.

8. Loring Park

Skaters practice on sculptures, benches, etc. 1382 Willow St.

9. Morris Park Recreation Center

Small outdoor park serving Nokomis and Longfellow. 5531 39th Ave. S.

10. Warehouse District

Delivery ramps make this a popular area to practice. N. 3rd St. and N. 6th St.

ST. PAUL

11. Merriam Park Skate Park

This skate park offers a variety of challenges, including rails, ramps, and ledges. Kids can also sign up for classes. 2000 St. Anthony Ave.

12. Front Skate Park

This skate park has options for all skill levels. After a multi-year renovation, the space re-opened in 2014. 485 Stinson Ave. W.

13. Landmark Center

There are gaps, ledges, and other skaters’ delights outside. 75 5th St. E.

14. University of St. Thomas

Find the ledge on campus where skaters practice. 2115 Summit Ave.

SUBURBS

15. 3rd Lair

Extensive indoor park is designed for all levels of skill with skateboards and in-line. Two large indoor parks with third outdoor skate area. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley.

16. Brooklyn Park Skatepark

Ramps and rails made of high-grade weather resistant materials that sit on a concrete surface of approximately 6,000 square feet. 5700 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

17. Burnsville Lions Skate Park

This huge park includes an amoeba-shaped bowl with extension, a six-stair set with a handrail and step up, and more. 151 Civic Center Pkwy., Burnsville.

18. Maple Grove Skatepark

Large outdoor park includes quarterpipes, banks, manual pad, fun box, and rails. 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove.

19. Overpass Skatepark

Big street course and 6-foot mini-ramp spine with pump-bump. 100 Washington Ave. S., Hopkins.

20. Shakopee Parks & Recreation

Facilities include ramps, quarter pipes, wedges, planters, grind rails, and fun box. 1255 Fuller St., Shakopee.