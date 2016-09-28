When you don't support Minneapolis housing, you're just backing suburban sprawl

Too many neighborhoods in Minneapolis are opposed to development and should reconsider their stance. People want to live in Minneapolis, but when new projects are turned away, where do you think people will end up living?

If they can't afford to live in the city because the supply of housing to too low, they will end up supporting suburban sprawl. That dynamic doesn't benefit anyone in the metro, yet some Northeasterners think that's a good thing.

Councilman Frey is right. We shouldn't be opposed to this building, especially when the only argument against this one in particular is aesthetics. This will only add to the housing diversity of our cities housing stock - not detract from it.

Opponents should consider finding a new hobby, perhaps joining me and many others in supporting a higher density city with transit-oriented development.