When Allina nurses lose their health care, we're all crushed just a little bit more
Reader Bill Sundstrom responds to Allina nurses' strike ends; union agrees to give up sweet health plan:
We should all be sorry about the nurses' loss. Each time a group of workers gets put down, it becomes easier for all American workers to lose a bit more.
In places like Denmark, where there is no minimum wage, McDonalds workers earn $20/hr because nearly all workers, including McDonald's employees, are in unions.
For the past 50 years union membership has been dwindling and the strangle-hold of employers has grown ever tighter. Once again an employer, Allina, has choked the union so hard that it has given up a small piece of their dignity, as the Allina executives have sucked the wealth created by the nurses and other health professionals.
