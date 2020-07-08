What's the worst place in Minneapolis?

On Monday, local musician and writer Sam Bergman posted a question on Twitter, one based on a similar thread about New York City. We think it's brought us all a little closer.

He wanted to know where the three "worst places" in Minneapolis were.

Bergman wasn't interested in your jokes about the capital.

Okay, Minneapolis: name the three worst places in our city. And no fair picking things in Saint Paul. https://t.co/gKxo5NmMcC — Sam Bergman (@violanorth) July 7, 2020

Hundreds of replies and retweets later, including Bergman's own--

I will nominate: The Guthrie Theater; Club Jäger; and the Lake/Midtown station on the Blue Line.



We have nothing that can remotely compete with Port Authority or the Columbus Circle Whole Foods, though. — Sam Bergman (@violanorth) July 7, 2020

we have a decent sample size for the spots we -- or, at least, Twitter -- hate in the city we love.

Some tried answering in earnest.

Hmmm. So many. Off the top of my head …

- Lyndale Avenue between Franklin & the I-94 East ramp

- The porte-cochère at the Graves Hotel on 1st Ave. N.

- The Sid Hartman statue https://t.co/Nq0buMkwMb — David Brauer (@dbrauer) July 7, 2020

- Terminal Bar

- Quarry parking lot

- Sneaky Pete's https://t.co/J9mUaZweXj — alex (@alex_cono) July 7, 2020

the fine line, midtown DMV, and that stretch of downtown with the arby’s and literally nothing else https://t.co/YZMCbYUjXK — ❣️ (@ok_alriight) July 7, 2020

A few respondents had picks in common. For example, certain... Western-themed bars.

Cowboy Jack’s, Uptown Tavern, Calhoun Square shopping mall — T (@joytroy19) July 7, 2020

Whatever road a pedal pub is on at any given moment, Ramp A after a Twins game when they're doing well, Cowboy Jacks. — MLB Commissioner Shayla says Black Lives Matter (@Shaylarz) July 7, 2020

I believe you'll find that the pool is, in fact, part of Cowboy Slim's. — Sam Bergman (@violanorth) July 7, 2020

Or places with cops in them.

Police precincts 2,3, and 4 — Reed (@TheSotaSwede) July 7, 2020

That is four places. But as you cleverly left out the 3rd because Reasons, I'll allow it. — Sam Bergman (@violanorth) July 7, 2020

Not a lot of love for certain parking lots, either.

The Cub Foods parking lot in South Minneapolis — Becca Buck (@eccabay08) July 7, 2020

The Wedge parking lot three times — Carla Kjellberg (@kjellbs) July 7, 2020

The parking ramp in Dinkytown, 5Th St. SE, small and very expensive. Lotus parking off Grant and LaSalle, but I love their food. The Government Center. — Rick Nelson (@ricknelsonmn1) July 7, 2020

The Costco parking lot in SLP

The Trader Joe’s parking lot in SLP

The Costco parking lot anywhere https://t.co/plu8bYo3tl — Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) July 7, 2020

But some of the real gems took things in a bit of an abstract... and dare we say broad... direction.

Minneapolis Downtown Council, Chamber of Commerce, Strib Editorial Board https://t.co/OWynsyr7MU — Devin Hogan (@devinforparks) July 7, 2020

1) Wherever Joe Soucheray is.

2) Mayor Frey's wardrobe full of raglan style shirts.

3) The border wall created by the downtown MPLS parking garages. https://t.co/d0N7Krp3E9 — James Wheeler (@HueyBeardWalks) July 7, 2020

They're all neighborhood groups on FB or nextdoor. https://t.co/9MYT1k5675 — Yes, It's Brandi �� (@ItsTheBrandi) July 7, 2020

Outside

Inside

Doorways https://t.co/7qM1gxwjWU — Steve Q (@amy_surplice) July 7, 2020

It’s all in good fun, of course. Anyone in the know understands that there’s only one unequivocal worst place in Minneapolis. It's the City Pages comments section... where we encourage the rest of you miserable freaks to submit your own additions to this wonderfully salty list.