What no one's saying about Hillary Clinton and Teddy Bridgewater

This much you know.

What you don’t know — can't know, because they won't tell you — is the weird connection between Bridgewater's season-ending knee injury and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president.

It sounds crazy, because it is. But that doesn't mean it's not true.

Consider the following. Yesterday, some political big wigs came strolling through U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings new home, to do some glad-handing and some wheel-greasin' with the rubes who don't know any better. This sort of thing happens all the time. A routine whistlestop. Until you take a closer look.

Who's that tossing a football around at U.S. Bank Stadium? Why, it looks like it's U.S. Sen. Al Franken and United States Labor Secretary Thomas Perez. Huh.

That time the @LaborSec and @alfranken threw a ball at the Vikings stadium pic.twitter.com/P3cK6iu85c — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) August 30, 2016

Looks like they're having fun.

Yeah, about that. Do you think Al Franken and Tom Perez have anything in common? Aside from the fact they both catch a football like they're afraid it's going to break their glasses?

Glad you asked. Because there is something else they have in common. Here's a story from Politico, the premier political gossip rag of the mainstream media, back in March. Headline: "Why Al Franken would be Hillary Clinton's ideal pick for vice president."

Okay, so, no big deal. A lot of names get thrown out there for vice president during silly season. Some people liked the thought of Franken as an attack dog to get under Donald Trump's skin. Sure.

Wait just a minute, though. Here's another Politico story, this one from just a month ago. Let's see what the headline is on this piece.

Oh.

So what you're saying is, a couple of the heaviest hitters on the American left, both of them short-list candidates for Hillary's vice presidential pick, come to Minneapolis. They go to a public place. Happens to be the new Vikings stadium.

Couple hours later, Teddy Bridgewater's lying on the ground, holding his knee, his teammates gathered around him, praying for him. His season's over.

Coincidence? Oh, definitely a coincidence. Of course it's just a coincidence. That's why no one's talking about it.

It would be ridiculous to suggest otherwise. To hint that Hillary would've dispatched her goons to somehow get involved in taking down a promising young quarterback. To say she would've picked them and not Tim Kaine because Kaine's too close to the top, and small-scale physical sabotage has never been his strong suit. To notice that Bridgewater's injury helps division rivals like the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, teams located in Michigan and Wisconsin, two states Hillary needs to win this November.

Oh, and the Chicago Bears supported by some guy called...Barack Obama?

Hmmm.

Would Hillary call in a hit on a second-year quarterback — a guy whose name, Bridgewater, already sounds like the name of a political scandal (!) — for a possible Super Bowl contender in a "blue state" she can take for granted? Would she sacrifice someone's knee just because it got between her and the White House? Would she stoop so low?

Ask Vince Foster. Oh, wait, you can't.

And no one's going to ask Hillary about it, either.

We're not saying there's proof that Hillary Clinton, Al Franken, Thomas Perez, and Barack Obama conspired to somehow get Teddy Bridgewater to blow out his knee, even though Franken and Perez were at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings were out at their practice facility in Eden Prairie, and Obama and Clinton were not even in the state yesterday. (Not that we know of.)

We're saying that people are begining to talk about it. Especially online, where a lot of critical thinking gets started these days, a few of us starting to wake up a little bit, and ask some questions.

Well, people might be talking about it. But they won't tell you about it.

Think about it. Has she even denied it? She doesn't have to. Not with these sheep in the mainstream media.

And now it's Wednesday, and everyone's moving on. Franken and Perez will soon be back in their offices in Washington, D.C., and Hillary's off on some campaign junket, not saying one word about any of this. And Teddy Bridgewater's getting scheduled for time on an operating table.

And you won't hear about this ever again.

Because they won't tell you.