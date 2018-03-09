Car horns. Trains off in the distance, maybe. Police and ambulance sirens, always. The occasional pack of drunks shouting themselves into a fight.

But this? No one expects this.

What the hell even is this?

This is what’s going on outside my window at 2 am... WHY pic.twitter.com/tuAmZDRrLm — Rachel Chazin (@RachelChazin) March 9, 2018

We posed the question to Rachel Chazin, a digital and social media writer for the Star Tribune, who tweeted about the unschedule wakeup call she got around bar close time, Friday morning. Chazin, who lives in the Soo Line Building in downtown Minneapolis, reports this unceremonious noise fuckery has occurred numerous times recently.

"It's been going up and down 2nd Ave. S.," Chazin reports, "shoveling and moving snow, and crushing it all night."

Also crushed: any hopes Chazin had for a decent night's sleep. Multiple trips down the block -- when it's not pounding out the sound of a thousand drums, this thing emits a high-pitched beep -- spaced hours apart on late Thursday/early Friday meant Chazin got all of four hours of shut eye.

"And I have to be at work at 7:30," she says.

So do plenty of other people who live in or near her building, no doubt. Still others will be waking up at 5-something, if they're lucky, with a newborn baby, provided that baby does not also wake up at midnight, then again at 2 o'clock, to the ear-shattering sounds of --

GOOD GOD IT'S BACK HOW'S SOMEONE SUPPOSED TO BLOG WHILE YOU'RE MAKING THAT NOISE! IS THAT HELPING WITH THE SNOW? OR ARE YOU JUST MESSING WITH US?

Ahem.

Anyway, based on this clip, your odds of sleeping are probably worse with a Bobcat vehicle clearing snow outside your apartment than with a bobcat, the animal, prowling around inside it. If only there were other hours of the day this work could be done.