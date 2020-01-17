Welp, Tiktok's Nurse Holly is from Minnesota

if i go to get tested and the nurse tell me i should have waited till marriage SOMEONE is getting knocked tf out pic.twitter.com/cVnNENVIBi — margo ♍︎ (@dumbbitchmargo) January 10, 2020

That's a clip by a wildly popular TikToker who calls herself Nurse Holly, a self-described “proud nurse and Christian” in her mid-20s with 1.7 million followers. Most of her TikToks are mild-mannered memes about being a nurse, but this one, with its sex-shaming wait til' marriage message, has blown up in a bad way.

To a lot of folks, a health professional extolling the virtues of abstinence (up to a seemingly arbitrary point) seemed short-sighted at best, and at worst, judgmental, or even dangerous.

“Does waiting until marriage make you immune?” one Twitter commenter asked.

Others got more to the point with videos of their own.

I made a tik tok account just so I could make this pic.twitter.com/8yBeJWlLUa — Michi (@MicHinojosa) January 13, 2020

Holly has since deleted the video and apologized “for any offense that was taken,” and told several news outlets her intention was to help her mostly young, female audience.

“I understand that my voice will not be accepted by many and it’s an unpopular view. This video was simply created with the intention of helping little girls see that saving sex for one partner may have certain benefits,” she said. She added that she mentioned in the comments that using protection also helps.

Nurse Holly chose not to share her last name or any personal information with reporters, and she's since set her Instagram account to private.

There’s one thing we can discern about Holly based on her remaining TikTok library. She’s lived in Nashville for a year, and she grew up somewhere in Minnesota.

Here’s a recent TikTok about how southerners react to 40-degree weather compared to her battle-hardened Minnesotan constitution.

Additionally, in this 2018 YouTube video about her relationship with Christianity, she says she’s from “a small town in Minnesota,” and that she was studying nursing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Usually we'll grasp whatever Minnesota connection to a celebrity we can get, however tenuous it may be. On the other hand, the Rosedale Olive Garden is TikTok famous, too, and you can enjoy breadsticks there without anyone telling you when not to have sex.

There's reason to believe Holly here might be used to causing a stir. In her 2019 video on how to become TikTok famous “overnight,” she spoke about being prepared for “haters,” referencing a previous video that “didn’t go viral for good reasons”—a clip that, like this one, Holly deleted after backlash.

“I had literally thousands of people telling me to go kill myself, go jump in a lake, go die, for no reason,” she said. “…Has it stopped me? Nope.”

Holly declined to respond to interview requests outside of the statement she gave to other media outlets. You can find it below in its entirety.

"I am indeed aware of all the backlash coming from my video about the benefits of abstinence before marriage. My intent was not to create controversy and of course never to shame anyone. The majority of my audience consists of elementary-age girls. On a platform where I feel sex is frequently encouraged, I simply made the video to help show little girls that there can be benefits of saving sexuality for one partner. In the comments I acknowledged that of course using protection will help prevent STDs if one is sexually active, I just wanted to present another option to my young audience. I understand that my voice will not be accepted by many as it’s an unpopular view, this video was simply created with the intention of helping little girls see that saving sex for one partner may have certain benefits. I do truly apologize for any offense that was taken as I only wish to promote positivity and healthy lifestyles."