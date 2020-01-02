Guests include Ben Carson, Lou Dobbs and the My Pillow guy. pic.twitter.com/Bbr2N4FU95 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 1, 2020

Yup – that’s Minnesota’s own evangelizing pillow mogul swanking it up at Mar-a-Lago. Other notable guests included Fox anchor Lou Dobbs—a man who once attributed the simple act of having a “good weekend” to Trump—and Ben Carson, former neurosurgeon and longtime Trump cabinet member, as far as Trump cabinet members go. The First Lady and Trump’s five children were there as well.

The party wasn't the only fun Lindell had on New Year's Eve: Check out this thumbs-up photo with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) he posted on Twitter.

Had a great morning with Senator @LindseyGrahamSC! pic.twitter.com/Go8JDqfU6B — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) December 31, 2019

Lindell has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters in Minnesota for a while now, even going as far as claiming the president was “chosen by God," and this isn't his first invite to a party with the swankiest of Trump supporters. In January 2017, Lindell was a guest at Trump's inauguration bash, where he was reportedly... a hit with the ladies.

Anyway, happy New Year to you and yours, and we hope your celebration was fun, safe, and fulfilling. Unless you spent it at Mar-a-Lago, we at least know it was Mike Lindell-free.