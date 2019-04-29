Check the looks in any of our Street Style photo spreads, and you'll know we're open to all kinds of adventurous fashion choices.

However.

State Rep. Eric Lucero (R-Dayton) has this coming. Lucero, a third-term representative whose campaign website included references to "the homosexual lifestyle," could probably use a little Queer Eye-like help when it comes to putting on clothing that doesn't get him mercilessly ridiculed by fellow legislators.

Lucero doesn't believe humans are to blame for climate change, as evidenced by a video he and equally clueless Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe) posted a week ago. This means they're wrong about that.

Lucero miraculously found a way to be even wronger, by wearing a suit that got him ridiculed on Twitter after Bluestem Prairie highlighted his and Gruenhagen's already ridiculous-enough takes.

Watch climate change deniers Glenn Gruenhagen & Eric Lucero own the libs on #climate grief #mnhouse #mnleg https://t.co/Th39tlcrYv — Sally Jo Sorensen (@sallyjos) April 24, 2019

As it turns out, Lucero's got a history in this department. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) surfaced a whole Twitter-thread's worth of Lucero's outrageous jacket choices, which Freiberg argued bring to mind the My Little Pony toy line and TV show.

We are not here to disagree.

We're just gonna use the word "brony" once in this blog post, in this sentence, and will let you do your own research about that fascinating little subculture. Is this Eric Lucero's car? We can't say, and know as much about Lucero's personal life as he knows about science, which is to say: pretty much nothing.

What we do know is these jackets are silly, and Eric Lucero is a silly man for wearing them. Get your shit together, people of Dayton. If you're going to elect a fool, at least find one who isn't so easily and visibly identified as one.

Representative Lucero's jackets as My Little Pony: a thread #mnleg pic.twitter.com/esdgPKKglM — Mike Freiberg (@RepFreiberg) April 26, 2019

In only slightly related news, the Minnesota Legislature is an absolute mess, and you should not expect much good to come of this year's session... or, for that matter, the one after that. If Republicans aren't interested in banning a hideous practice linked to self-harm and suicides , don't expect them to come around on much else that makes sense.

For the love of God, they've got a member who dresses in suits like this and they won't even censure him or have the Sergeant-at-Arms usher him down the block to Heimie's Haberdashery for some retail advice.

Abandon all hope. If "accomplished" men are leaving the house like this in 2019, there's no reason to get dressed.