We are all this miserable texting mom during Minneapolis construction season

Memory and patience.

Is 2nd Avenue shut down compeltely? Or just slowed down a lot?

Washington Avenue? A nightmare? Sure, but, is it worse than 7th Street? Is there still a 7th Street? Or did they just break the pavement up and sell it to the Chinese?

Most days, it feels that if Mary Tyler Moore walked down some downtown street and tossed her hat in the air, the foreground would show a few dozen construction workers and 300 cars that have been stopped at a red light for two weeks.

If you're looking for a lighthearted version of this story, with the desperate driver at least laughing at herself, we invite you to read a text message one Twin Cities resident recently submitted to Reddit. Explaining that the missive had been sent by a coworker's mother, who had come to collect said coworker at the end of his shift, the short narrative is a whale of a local driving tale.

It takes all of a minute to read, but there's at least a half hour of confusion and pain behind those words. Notice how mom thinks to censor herself, but still needs to convey to her child just how little she thinks of this particular parking ramp.

Surely, some of this is her fault, perhaps the experience of someone more used to simple, familiar suburban pathways. But any seasoned summertime Minneapolis driver can sympathize with the idea of "the downtown Mpls warzone where you TRULY cannot get there from here."

Also, note 1) her relationship with Siri, 2) the "or was that guy trying to fix something" aside, and 3) the crushing final line. This is the best, most heartbreaking short story about life in Minneapolis you will read this year.