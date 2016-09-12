Watch the Minnesota Vikings' touching tribute to Harambe, the dead gorilla [VIDEO]

Also: Whatever this thing is some of the Minnesota Vikings did.

Shortly before the Vikings took the field against the Tennesse Titans, the team's official Instagram account posted the short video we've included below. Attempts have been made to put this clip in context. It's not easy.

The video shows members of the team's linebacking crew -- Chad Greenway, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, and Audie Cole -- trying to psych themselves up just before kickoff. Usually that involves a loud man asking rhetorical questions, like "What time is it?" (answer: it's game time) or "Whose house?" (spoiler alert: it's our house). This is ... different.

Following Greenway's lead, the Vikings players are, in theory, paying tribute to Harambe, the gorilla shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo after a child fell into its enclosure. Harambe has lived a strange second life online, spawning many memes, a lot of which are only tangentially tied to the incident of a boy falling into a gorilla's zoo hangout.

One of those, apparently, is "Dicks out for Harambe," which... well, here, let's let the internet interpreters at Know Your Meme explain:

On July 2nd, 2016, Twitter user @sexualjumanji posted a selfie photograph in which he is shown pointing a replica firearm at the camera along with the caption “We comin with them dicks out to avenge harambe!!!”. On July 4th, comedian Brandon Wardell tweeted[20] the phrase “dicks out for harambe."

That day, Wardell posted a Vine of a group of men chanting “dicks out for Harambe." On July 6th, Wardell uploaded a Vine of himself with actor Danny Trejo in which the pair say the phrase “dicks out for Harambe” (shown below, right). Within five days, the video gathered upwards of 2.2 million loops, 1,100 likes and 700 revines.

Makes sense, right? No?

Moving on.

In an effort to honor Harambe using the above phrase, while still keeping the sentiment free of naughty words, the Vikings have substituted the word "spoons" in for the word "dicks," as you do, and added a little dance routine. Put together, that looks like this.

Had the Vikings gone out and been publicly put down, as happened to Harambe, this would seem like some silly footnote, an indication of players' distraction from the business at hand. But the opposite happened. The Vikings played great, especially the defense, which actually scored the team's only two touchdowns in their 25-16 win over Tennessee.

It's probably too late to turn back now. That Vikings Vine has been seen more than 700,000 times as of Monday morning. "Spoons out for Harambe" is the next great American meme.

Good luck explaining this one to your parents.