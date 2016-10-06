Watch terrifying surveillance tape of the St. Cloud mall stabbings [VIDEO]
Jason Falconer, the off-duty police officer who shot and killed Dahir Adan in a St. Cloud mall last month, was justified in taking lethal action.
This judgment was passed by Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall, who announced her decision not to charge Falconer in a Thursday press conference.
Kendall explained that Falconer's firing of his gun was "an authorized use of deadly force," the Star Tribune reports. But don't take the attorney's word for it: She also released a graphic and horrifying video that shows Adan, who was dressed as a security guard, pursuing his unsuspecting victims and slashing at them with a knife.
In all, 10 people were stabbed before Falconer chased Adan, who had asked the off-duty policeman if he was a Muslim, into a Macy's department store.
Confronting the assailant, Falconer told Adan he was a cop, and ordered him to get on the ground. At first, Adan complied.
Then he got up and came after Falconer, who backpedaled away from the knife-wielding attacker, firing several shots from his handgun at close range. Adan wheeled around but kept coming Falconer's way before finally crumbling to the groud.
As Kendall noted, the knife was still in Adan's hand when he fell.
KNSI radio station posted the graphic video, which loops the moment Falconer shoots Adan repeatedly.
