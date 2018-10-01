comScore
Watch Rachel Dratch crush it as Sen. Amy Klobuchar in this week's 'SNL' cold open

Monday, October 1, 2018 by Emily Cassel in News
Uncanny!

YouTube

How spot-on was Rachel Dratch in her Saturday Night Live portrayal of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar?

This spot-on:

Making her triumphant return to SNL on Saturday, Dratch helped the cast tackle -- what else? -- last week's questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was in D.C. to answer to his alleged sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford.

Dratch -- met with a cheer from the audience -- was beautifully deadpan in her inquiries to Matt Damon, who really captured the spirit of the deranged opossum Kavanaugh embodied during Thursday's hearing: "This is my speech, I wrote it last night while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos"; "I'm usually an optimist, I'm a keg is half full kind of guy"; "I was the proudest, drunkest virgin you've ever seen."

But maybe the wildest thing is that the dialogue throughout her brief appearance is just a half-step removed from the actual exchanges between Klobuchar and Kavanaugh. For example:

"Did you ever drink too many beers?"

"You mean was I cool? Yeah."

The bit also featured star turns from Kate McKinnon as Lindsey Graham, Pete Davidson as Sheldon Whitehouse, and a cardboard cutout of Alyssa Milano.

Watch the full (13-minute!) clip below.

