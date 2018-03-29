Watch Karl-Anthony Towns drop Timberwolves record 56 points in a must-win [VIDEO]

One is just how many different ways the Timberwolves' preternaturally gifted young center scored. Watch this highlight reel, and note the remarkable variety in methods of converting. Catch-and-shoot 3-pointers; back-to-the-basket turnarounds; drive-and-twist layups; hip-and-shoulder power moves to make space for dainty little baby hook shots; a down-the-lane raid rewarded by a Nemanja Bjelica pass and a showstopper dunk.

It looks like a year's worth of highlights. It's all one night, Minnesota's 124-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks last night. Towns set a franchise record with 56 points (19-of-32 shooting, 12-of-15 from the free throw line, and 15 rebounds to boot) to break a mark held by... Mo Williams, apparently?

Williams scored 52 points one night in 2015, in a game surely few people not named Mo Williams still remember.

And that's the other notable thing about this Towns game. The Timberwolves really, really needed it. The victory keeps Minnesota (43-33) in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, only a half-game ahead of the Utah Jazz, and within a game-and-a-half of the three teams in front of them, with six games left to go.

If Karl-Anthony Towns is peaking, now seems like as good a time as any.