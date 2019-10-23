Warrant issued for Republican challenger Danielle Stella's arrest

She was supposed to answer to charges that she had attempted to shoplift a few thousand dollars’ worth of stuff from an Edina Target. According to court documents, she told police she couldn’t remember what had happened in the store due to her post-traumatic stress disorder.

“[She] says that normally she goes to Target with someone because of anxiety around people,” the complaint says.

Stella has promised in various interviews that she would get all of this sorted out in court and come out innocent on the other side. But the creators of a blog called Danielle Stella Exposed say they went to the courthouse to attend the hearing and waited hours for Stella to “show up,” with no luck.

“Even her lawyer and the psychiatrist didn’t show up,” the site’s latest post says. “So what the hell is going on?”

Stella started making headlines earlier this summer by hinting at support for the Q-anon conspiracy group, writing nonstop missives against Omar, crashing an event at Seward Café (and posting her subsequent ejection on Instagram), and managing to weird out even diehard conservative podcasters Chuck Woolery and Mark Young.

Neither she nor her lawyer were immediately available to comment. Prosecutor Lori Schwartz declined to speak on the matter. Meanwhile, Stella's Twitter feed has been active all day with the usual President Donald Trump retweets and posts about ANTIFA, Omar, and other Democratic reps.