Many are repeats, as people eager to find a roommate (and cut their rent) repost the same listing every couple days to keep it near the top of the list.

You'll want to do something to make yours stand out. Like telling someone you're "LOOKING FOR A ROOMMATE FOR THE END OF THE WORLD."

This was the approach of one recent Craigslist user, whose apartment listing is truly unique. For starters, she (we think it's a she) does not want a roommate, and makes this very explicit. This offer is being made out of necessity. If she could afford her rent, she wouldn't be looking for someone to move in.

And that would be a tragedy, because you, reader, would be deprived of reading this wonderful listing. Because THE WHOLE THING IS IN ALL CAPITAL LETTERS it feels a little like getting yelled at. And because it's from this particular writer, it feels like you're getting yelled at by someone who's a little nutty.

The lister admits she is "not an easy person to live with." But the place sells itself: "adorable," in a "super central" location, and pet friendly. She herself is very pet friendly: She has a dog, and says her ideal roommate "loves fucking dogs." (Let's give her the benefit of the doubt, and assume that phrase just means you fucking love dogs, and not, you know...)

ANYWAY the entire description is a trip to read. And it was posted five whole days ago, which means it might not even be available anymore. In fact, count on it. Anyone with $440, a desire to live in Uptown, and a willingness to look past a few quirks -- "I will maybe show you how to make gravy from scratch" was, we admit, an unexpected turn -- will read this and come to one conclusion: "I WANT TO LIVE WITH THIS PERSON."

Read the whole thing below.