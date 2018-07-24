Wanna buy this St. Paul mansion designed by a Grand Central Station architect?

Located in the Crocus Hill neighborhood, the historic home at 489 Grand Hill hit the market last Saturday.

"This is one of the five best houses I’ve ever been in," says listing agent Steve Norton, owner of Norton Realty. "I’ve been in more expensive houses, I’ve been in bigger houses, but, at the end of the day, there hasn’t been one that blends history with modern conveniences [like this one]."

Among its features: 9,597 total square feet of living space, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five fireplaces, a wine cellar, a library, and Downton Abbey-themed servants' bells imported from England.

Asking price? $2.35 million.

That price tag buys plenty of history. The limestone estate was built in 1925 by Allen H. Stem, whose architectural firm, St. Paul-based Reed & Stem, helped design Grand Central Station, one of NYC's proudest landmarks. The original owner was Carl Schuneman, founder of downtown St. Paul's once-prominent Schuneman’s Department Store.

Current owner Bradford Hewitt, who's CEO of Minneapolis-based Fortune 500 company Thrivent Financial, purchased the home for $2.15 million in 2015, according to county records. The mansion had been freshly and painstakingly restored by historical restoration guru Ed Conley, who acquired the property for $724,000 in 2013 (and later added those bells).

Today, the previously labyrinthine mansion is equipped with a modern floorplan, 210 new storm windows, a Sonos audio system, and a top-of-line kitchen. "[Conley] is a guy who cares about everything he does, and he doesn’t cut corners -- that shows as you're walking through the house," Norton says.

Let's take a photo tour, courtesy of the photographers at Spacecrafting; click here to see the property listing.