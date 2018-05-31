Built in 1951, it's known as the Neils House, named after its first owner, Henry Neils, former president of Flour City Ornamental Ironworks. Wright was hesitant to build on the .47-acre lot, according to the city, since he tended to work his unmistakable Usonia-style magic in rural areas. Eventually, after more than a year of arm-twisting, the Wisconsin-born homebuilder took the gig.

For the Neils project, Wright incorporated materials he seldom used -- scrap marble for walls, aluminum for windows -- in addition to his usual stone and wood. A then-state-of-the-art mechanical system was installed, as was radiant floor heating; the dramatically jutting eave, "Cherokee Red" floors, open L-shaped floor plan, and visual emphasis on natural surroundings are all trademark Wright.

Noa Staryk -- former chairwoman of the McKnight Foundation and granddaughter of Minneapolis aristocrat James Binger -- acquired the Neils House for $2.4 million in 2007, according to county records. The Staryks are just the home's second owners, the property listing states. We reached out to the listing agent for additional details but didn't immediately hear back.

The Neils House, which was added to National Register of Historic Places in 2004, is one of 13 Minnesota buildings constructed by Wright, per this index. The Malcolm Willey House (aka "Gardenwall") is the only other FLW structure in Minneapolis. The Paul Olfelt House, a FLW stunner in St. Louis Park from 1960, sold two months ago for $1.2 million.

Let's take a photo tour of 2801 Burnham Blvd., courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty: