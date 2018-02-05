VOTE NOW: Best of the Twin Cities 2018 Readers' Choice Poll

Each year, our annual Best of the Twin Cities issue highlights all the best things our metropolis has to offer, from the tastiest food and drink to the coolest people, parks, museums, and music.

But we want your input, too! So we put together the 2018 Best of the Twin Cities Readers' Choice Poll. For the first round of voting, which runs from February 6 until midnight on February 27, you'll nominate your favorite people, places, and things in 100 select categories.

Click here to Vote in the Readers' Choice Poll.

We'll tally the nominations, and from March 6 until midnight on March 27, you'll be able to select from the top five nominees in each category. Then be sure to catch the Readers' Choice Poll results in our annual Best of the Twin Cities issue, online and hitting newsstands April 18.

The best part? If you participate in our Readers' Choice Poll, you will automatically be entered to win four V.I.P. tickets to our Best of the Twin Cities party on Thursday, April 26 at Orchestra Hall. Vote now, party with us later.

Pssst, do you want to be voted the best? Upload one of these handy web tiles to your website and encourage your fans/followers to vote for you!