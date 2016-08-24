Vintage (working!) payphone discovered in Minnesota

After getting dropped off some place and hanging out for a while, Johnson would use the nearest payphone to call his parents collect, and they would automatically decline the charges. This was the signal that Johnson's parents could come pick him up.

This was a couple decades ago, before cell phones were everywhere. Back when payphones existed. Johnson, now a communications staffer at Cargill, hasn't used one in the last 15 years, and has hardly seen one in the last 10 years.

He and his wife sometimes point it out when they notice one of the shells, with the phone long-since removed, left on the street like the hollow skeleton of some long-extinct beast.

This running curiosity led Johnson to do a double-take last weekend. While eating lunch with his family at Fish Lake in suburban Plymouth, he looked at a nearby structure and spotted the real thing: An honest-to-God payphone, with an ancient Sprint logo to boot.

He approached the phone with no small amount of bafflement, stopping to take a picture before picking up its receiver. The moment of truth: There was a dial tone.

"I was taken aback," Johnson says. "Here's an abandoned old phone, in a weirdly high-profile spot. And it's a working phone."

The building the phone's attached to is where park visitors enter to buy ice cream, or use a public restroom. Johnson figures most people passing, especially the younger ones, don't even notice it.

"I've been to that park a couple times, and never noticed it," Johnson says. "It's probably like a tree. You don't even really see it."

Johnson did a little research after leaving the park, and discovered that Sprint hasn't had that logo since 2005, when it bought Nextel, dating the phone's design back at least a dozen years. He noticed the phone's prominent display of how to dial long distance, a concept he figures is probably lost on most of the kids swimming in the nearby lake.

Besides, even if they wanted to call someone, how many would remember the number off the top of their head?

"I've got a 7-week-old," Johnson says, "and I've been thinking about all the stuff that will be doubly baffling to him when he gets older. Like, Instagram and Snapchat will be for old people. Kids now don’t even know [what it means] to hang up or dial a phone. We still use those terms, 'hang up,' and 'dial,' but now they're metaphors."

So, too, is this payphone. For the durability of good craftsmanship, construction that can withstand a dozen years of Minnesota winters. For how an object's spread can seem so ubiquitous -- once there were 2 million payphones in America; now there might be one-tenth that -- and fundamental to a way of life, then slip off into oblivion.

And for how the sight of one such lost object can suddenly transport you back in time, to youth, moments spent standing around, bullshitting your friends, waiting for your parents to come give you a ride home.