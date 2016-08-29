Vikings lineman Alex Boone says Colin Kaepernick should 'have some fucking respect'

Now it sounds like Boone would like to inflict some.

Boone, who joined the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, has forged a reputation as an outspoken character in the National Football League, not one to bite his tongue when it comes to tjhe topic of league commissioner Roger Gooddell -- or even Barack Obama.

And everyone's got an opinion about Kaepernick these days. Last week, the quarterback drew praise from some and criticism for refusing to stand during the national anthem, telling reporters that he'd deliberately sat out the song as an act of protest.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said. In a reference to police shootings such as Philando Castile's, Kaepernick added: "There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

This didn't quite resonate with Boone, who has a brother serving in the U.S. Marines. After the Vikings' 23-10 preseason victory over the San Diego Chargers, the mountain of an offensive tackle sounded off on Kaepernick's protest.

Of all the NFL players who have volunteered an opinion, Boone's view of his former teammate is the harshest.

"You should have some fucking respect for people who served," Boone said, according to ESPN.com, "especially people that lost their life to protect our freedom.We're out here playing a game, making millions of dollars. People are losing their life, and you don't have the common courtesy to do that. That just drove me nuts."

Boone added that Kaepernick's pregame demonstration during an August 26 game against the Green Bay Packers was 'shameful," and that "there's a time and a place" for that kind of political speech. Kaepernick's movement backers might point out that if his intention was to get eyeballs and force a conversation, this was the time and place to do it. And it seems to have worked.

Boone suggested that Kaepernick is lucky the 6-foot-8 Ohio native is no longer in San Francisco. That kind of protest would not be welcome from one of his own teammates, according to Boone, who said "we probably would have had a problem on the sideline" if he'd been present for Kaepernick's sitdown.