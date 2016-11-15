Vikings finally cut Blair Walsh

This past January at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Walsh (metaphorically) ripped a kick straight through the hearts of Minnesota sports fans. In reality, he hooked a 27-yard field goal attempt, missing wide left on a kick that would have advanced the Vikes past the Seattle Seahawks and into the next round of the playoffs.

Initially, fans struggled to process the loss. In the following days, however, Twin Citians reacted with empathy and compassion. Area schoolchildren even had Walsh's back.

But Walsh never hoisted himself out of that slump, and the fanbase started to turn on him. The team tried out six kickers earlier this month; Walsh responded by missing an extra point in Sunday's 20-26 loss to the Washington football club with a racist-ass name. Through nine games this season, Walsh is 12-16 on field goal attempts, though he's missed four costly extra points.

The Vikings (5-4) have lost four straight games. On Monday, coach Mike Zimmer was ominously noncommittal when asked about his kicker.

''We're going to see what all the options are,'' he said. ''We're going to see what the options are at tackle. We're going to see what the options are at kicker, and then make a determination and go.''

The Vikings selected Walsh, 26, in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Bulldog was voted All-Pro his rookie year. His career field goal percentage of 84.2 ranks 14th best all-time.