Osterbauer has two court appearances that appear to have been combined on Monday, February 13 at 11 a.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center on Sixth Street in front of Judge Reding.

Public records show Osterbauer has been charged with two counts of felony burglary, and the second different case is misdemeanor animal cruelty where she beat a deaf French Bulldog named Otis. That dog was part of the 66 dogs confiscated.

She has still not been charged with causing the death of a minipin, despite having an eye witness.

She was evicted from the New Prague property for having 66 dogs and for their neglect and animal cruelty. She admitted to the allegations in the eviction summons.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) took the dogs. The landlord said Osterbauer was blaming the landlord for causing Osterbauer to break the lease because the landlord would not allow her to have farm animals.It was reported that the dogs had no food or water when law enforcement found them.

Osterbauer filed to get 36 of the dogs returned. After a hearing with testimony from the arresting officer, a MACC veterinarian, Osterbauer and others, the request was denied. The veterinarian testified that the dogs were held and their condition was "unconscionable." It was the belief of animal control that many of those 66 dogs would not have lived through the night on December 15. One dog died from what MACC described as from starvation, dehydration, and hypothermia.

At the MACC hearing, the audio recording has Osterbauer blaming law enforcement for the condition of the dogs because she was "about to feed them" had she not been detained and she had "just let them out" to do their business.

She later testified that she had built a little room in the garage so the puppies could huddle. I am not a vet, but it takes more than a couple of hours for animals to become dangerously dehydrated and malnourished.

She also testified that the landlord did not care she had that many dogs, and a horse was being delivered the day she was arrested. She had purchased a horse, but the horse owner canceled the sale from what I saw on Facebook. Osterbauer's testimony regarding the landlord was contradictory to my conversation with the landlord. The horse owner would not talk to me.