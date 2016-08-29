Very cool guys of average strength are tipping car2go cars in St. Paul

So what are dumb, drunk, misguidedly ambitious college dudes to tip over in their spare time?

Smart cars. That's what. The St. Paul Police Department reports two instances of car2go rental cars getting pushed over in the Mac-Groveland area of St. Paul, according to the Pioneer Press.

The two tipped cars were found about a half-mile apart, one Saturday night, and one Sunday morning. In the first case, on St. Clair Avenue, a witness saw four guys, roughly "18-to-20 years old" -- who would've guessed? --working to get one of these turned over.

That tipping happened just before midnight. It was some five hours later that another car was vandalized nearby. Did our first crew take a five-hour break, maybe with a few cold beverages, before hitting another car? Or had they inspired a copycat crew?

St. Paul Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster tells the Pioneer Press they're being investigated as related events. Anyone with more information on either incident should call the police at 651-266-5416.

Possible motive: As of late last year, car2go's presence in St. Paul has been slashed to just 15 percent of the city. Maybe these fellows are just upset about the disappearance of such a forward-thinking mode of transportation. Or maybe they're assholes.

Either way, be on the lookout for a roving band of young men with nothing to lose, everything to prove, and enough combined strength to push over a tiny little car.