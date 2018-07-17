As of last weekend, we humbly submit a ninth entry to that list -- but only if drivers begin to make a habit out of one confused soul's brief journey on the Midtown Greenway.

The driver seen here evidently entered the paved bike/run/walk/skate/rollerblade/really-anything-but-a-car trail around the Phillips neighborhood in south Minneapolis. There, the photographer of this image notes, mercifully, the Greenway "does look more like a road."

The photographer had another reason for sympathy: The vehicle had South Dakota plates, so maybe this person's new in town, or just visiting. In any case, he seemed "absolutely mortified" to be in this predicament.

Reddit

The photo was snapped around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, by which time the car had been on the Greenway "about 10 minutes," the photo-taker reports. The bicyclist seen in front of the car had spoken with its driver and volunteered to lead him back off the Greenway.

During that time, no one called the confused driver in to the Minneapolis Police Department, according to a police spokesperson.

Our correspondent -- who later uploaded the image to Reddit, thus setting off a debate about whether cops themselves drive on the Greenway, or should -- takes a decidedly humane response to this poor soul's very bad beginning to his Sunday morning.

"My reaction was that thinking about all the really embarrassing driving mistakes I've made," the Redditor writes, "and how embarrassed he must have been having mistaken the Greenway for a road."