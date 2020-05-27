Vadnais Heights City Council member resigns over racist Facebook posts

As exposed to public scrutiny earlier Tuesday, Johnson’s public Facebook page had been an eclectic mix of memes and articles, which ranged from merely anti-Democrat to anti- lots of folks, including queer people, trans people, and, one of his favorite targets, Muslims.

Much of this content disappeared Tuesday afternoon as Johnson changed his Facebook settings to private, but much of it was still visible that morning. Here's a taste.

Other posts, screenshotted by a self-described “longtime resident” and forwarded on to Vadnais Heights mayor Heidi Gunderson, claimed “Western culture and Christian values are superior to Islam’s” (posted November 2019), “Muslims lie when it is in their interest to do so” (July 2019), and that in 30 years, Minnesota’s “major metro areas will look like Mogadishu” because “Somalis are having six or more kids” and “native Minnesotans” are going to the “Gay Pride Parade” rather than “having any children.”

Johnson didn’t respond to interview requests, but a statement from Gunderson said that she was “shocked and disappointed” by Johnson’s comments and posts.

“The sentiments are his own and definitely not representative of my values or the city’s,” she said. “My goal is an inclusive community that welcomes residents of all races, genders, religions, beliefs, and sexual orientations.”

She went on to say that she’d shared her views directly with Johnson, and had received his resignation “effective immediately.” The council will formally accept his resignation this coming Tuesday, when next they meet.