Vacationers vote Minnesota the country's friendliest state

The vacation site Big Seven Travel recently put the matter to a vote, asking readers to weigh in on America's most friendly and unfriendly states. It appears the people not making you supper are actually quite welcoming after all. Minnesota finished No. 1.

It's not exactly a scientific survey. Friendliness is in the eye of the beholder, and there's no empirical way to measure our legendary grace and conviviality. The site is also on the decidedly light end of the vacationer spectrum. Suffice to say it's not quite representative of the vacation market at large. Stories even come with a guestimate on how long they'll take to read.

“The Most Instagrammable spots in Minnesota”: Three minutes. (Plot spoiler: Voyageurs National Park is the winner.)

That said, it wouldn't be very Minnesota Nice of us to reject a compliment. Especially when we finished ahead of such noted centers of geniality as Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming, respectively.

There were also some surprises. The notorious friendliness of the rest of the Upper Midwest was voted rather lacking. Iowa, for example, landed a middling 29th, likely because anyone who'd willingly vacation in Iowa is intellectually suspect. Wisconsin was voted a mere 26th, since speaking in tongues makes it rather difficult to convey warmth.

And the least friendly? That would go, in order, to New York, Arkansas, Delaware, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

