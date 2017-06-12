Using a car to commute isn't only for the selfish

I ride the bus for both ecological and practical reasons, but I can because I work downtown.

Mass transit has its limitations when people need to go from random point A to random point B with both points in areas that aren't densely populated. This is especially true of evening and weekend activities, when mass transit becomes even less practical given that fewer people travel at that time.

You can tell people to just suck it up and accept long commutes, but people don't want short commutes because they're selfish. They want them because they have families to get to.

Commuting is generally unproductive time where one isn't working, having quality family time, volunteering, etc. There's nothing wrong with people wanting to spend as little time as possible commuting.

