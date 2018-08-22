U.S.-born American citizen in country legally charged in teen's death

Charges say police officer saw Rothmeyer sloppily driving his pickup truck, veering over two lines in short succession, as he exited the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on the night of Friday, August 10, the Star Tribune reports. The cop turned on his lights and attempted to pull the driver over.

Rothmeyer instead turned his car onto County Road 127 and sped up, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Sherburne County Attorney. The cop gave chase. At one point, Rothmeyer narrowly avoided crashing head-on into a county sheriff's deputy who had arrived to join the pursuit.

Rothmeyer was clocked going over 100 miles an hour, pouring on speed as he headed first south on 127, then east on 82nd Street, driving toward his hometown of Clear Lake.

He blew past a stop at the intersection of 82nd and 125th Avenue, colliding with another pickup trick in the intersection.

Rothmeyer got out of his truck and tried fleeing on foot, only to be tackled by the cop pursuing him. A breath test administered at the time of arrest measured Rothmeyer's blood alcohol content as .228, or close to triple the legal limit of .08.

Two people in the other pickup sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The third, Foley, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, and declared dead the following day.

Rothemeyer is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, along with a drunk driving felony and fleeing a police officer. He was released on bail and has a first court appearance scheduled on September 19.

Prosecutors informed the court they plan to cite "aggravating factors" in the case against Rothmeyer, the Star Tribune reports -- including his fleeing police and a "callous disregard" for his victims -- though Rothmeyer's country of origin, the United States, was not among them.