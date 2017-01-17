U.S. Bank Stadium: Where emperors aren't bright enough to assuage the rabble
Reader Clarence Rutherford responds to Super Bowl Prices at the People's Stadium aren't very people friendly:
Even the Romans were smart enough to include places for the rabble at the gladiator contests. They wanted them there to distract them from the theft that was taking place.
These new emperors are not that bright and if they keep this up even the stupidest of Trump voters will finally see that they are getting screwed by billionaires. It will not end well at all.
Comments
Related
