U.S. Bank Stadium: Where emperors aren't bright enough to assuage the rabble

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
Even the Romans understood that you need seats for the peasants -- if only to divert them from the wholesale theft taking place. Wikimedia

Reader Clarence Rutherford responds to Super Bowl Prices at the People's Stadium aren't very people friendly:

Even the Romans were smart enough to include places for the rabble at the gladiator contests. They wanted them there to distract them from the theft that was taking place.

These new emperors are not that bright and if they keep this up even the stupidest of Trump voters will finally see that they are getting screwed by billionaires. It will not end well at all.

 

