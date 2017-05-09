Uptown sucks. Except when it doesn't.

We stay in on weekend nights (not that much different than before), because Uptown has always attracted amateurs (weekend morning fun: count the puddles of puke on the sidewalks, beer bottles thrown on lawns, fast food bags and other garbage on the streets, etc.).

But I can walk to grocery stores, movies, restaurants and bars, and choose from a plethora of parka shops.

Yeah, a lot of the charm is gone. But LynLake is a few blocks away for more variety, and the lakes -- no matter what they're named -- are right there.

Yes, Uptown sucks. Except when it doesn't.