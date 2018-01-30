Uptown is way more valuable than you might think

Devil's advocate: Uptown is more alive today then it ever has been.

There are more pedestrians, bicyclists, and people living in Uptown then ever. This is a good thing. New density is a good thing.

Uptown has some of the highest, most dense zoning outside of downtown. As a whole, Uptown's private businesses are net contributors to the tax base that the city and county rely on to distribute to other needs and neighborhoods.

Yes, Uptown is no longer (probably never was) the cultural center of Minneapolis, but it is a money maker that the city needs as one piece of a healthy economic pie. Minneapolis is not short in true pockets of arts and culture: Northeast, Nicollet Avenue, Chicago Avenue, and E. Lake Street, etc. Let's welcome new density, new people, and their new money to Minneapolis to be spent on goods and services that employ many other hard working residents.

Rents are not higher because of new dense housing. Rents are higher because of high demand and limited supply.

